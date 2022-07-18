Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 264,048 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 783.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.55 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a current ratio of 43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.