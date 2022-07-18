Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

