Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 396,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,966,000 after buying an additional 125,379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $176.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.