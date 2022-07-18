Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.61. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

