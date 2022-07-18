Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Autoneum from CHF 175 to CHF 110 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Autoneum Stock Performance

Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. Autoneum has a 52-week low of $165.87 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

