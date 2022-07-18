Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.