Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.62% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 600,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 30,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $505.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

