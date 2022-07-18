Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 63.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 90.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 460.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

