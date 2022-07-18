BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

