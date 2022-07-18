Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,092,000 after purchasing an additional 328,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,921,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 712,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 299,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.