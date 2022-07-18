Barclays Lowers Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $62.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

