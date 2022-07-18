Barclays Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $28.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $17.56 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -123.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.