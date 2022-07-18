Barclays Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $176.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Sempra Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

