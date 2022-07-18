Barclays Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $176.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.
Sempra Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
