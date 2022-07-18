Barclays Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.04.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

