Barclays Trims Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price to $49.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.49 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after purchasing an additional 337,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.