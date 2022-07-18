Barclays Trims Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Price to $16.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $12.66 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 135,429 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

