Barry J. Cohen Acquires 4,000 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AIF opened at $12.34 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
