Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

