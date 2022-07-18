Beach Point Capital Management Sells 3,204 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,096,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,622.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.