Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $239.24 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

