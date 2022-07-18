Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.