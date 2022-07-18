Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 518 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after buying an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

