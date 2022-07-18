Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

