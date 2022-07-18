Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 63.0% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 167,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 30,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

V stock opened at $210.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.