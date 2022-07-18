Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $493,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $987,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 361.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,373 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,017,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

