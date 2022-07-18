Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

