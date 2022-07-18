Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 190,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.