Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

