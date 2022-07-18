Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

