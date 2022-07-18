Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,064 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000.

Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

