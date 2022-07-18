Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 287,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 105,554 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 768,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of GIII opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

