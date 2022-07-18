Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

