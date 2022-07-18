Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $44.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

