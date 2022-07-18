Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

