Berenberg Bank Boosts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €20.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.14 on Friday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 1,948.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 228,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

