Berenberg Bank Boosts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €20.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Grifols Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.14 on Friday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
