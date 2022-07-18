Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

