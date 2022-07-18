Blossom Wealth Management Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

