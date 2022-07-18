BMO Capital Markets Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $99.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

