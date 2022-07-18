boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 188.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.25).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO stock opened at GBX 58.42 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.08. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £740.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.13.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

