Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE BSX opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific
In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.