Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

