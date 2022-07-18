Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 2,241 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.