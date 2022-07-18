Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 9,707 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

