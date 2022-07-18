Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,185,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,075,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,836,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,845,000.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

