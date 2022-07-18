Brightworth Sells 1,036 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
DUK stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
