Brightworth Sells 1,036 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

DUK stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.