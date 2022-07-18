Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $7.28

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.