C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

