CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Buys $438,954.96 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 107,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $438,954.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,768.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 106,900 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $442,566.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.41.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

