Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.12.

NYSE:CNI opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

