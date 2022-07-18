Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CU. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.65.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

