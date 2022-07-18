Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,950 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $9.82 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

